Jalen Hurts suffers another setback as he loses a key teammate on the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have started the season with strong aspirations, backed by their solid offensive line and the leadership of Jalen Hurts after winning the Super Bowl. So far, the team has shown offensive firepower and has been able to overcome certain challenges, but now it faces a new test that could affect its stability.

Hurts has been a central piece of the offense. His versatility as both a passer and a rusher allows him to control the tempo and adjust the game plan to his advantage. His presence has been one of the team’s most reliable factors in pressure situations.

However, stability along the offensive line is now in question. Starting left guard Landon Dickerson left Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury and could become a significant absence for the franchise.

How long will Dickerson be out?

According to NFL insider Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Dickerson could miss one or two games as a result of the injury he suffered against the Broncos. That means Hurts and the rest of the Eagles will have to make adjustments without him over the next few weeks.

Dickerson was listed as out in Monday’s estimated injury report. His absence isn’t the only concern for the Eagles, as running back Saquon Barkley (knee) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) were also listed as out.

The upcoming weeks for the Eagles without Dickerson

The Eagles will visit the New York Giants on Thursday night and then travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday, October 19, in Week 7. Philadelphia heads into this stretch after losing its perfect 4-0 record and now must deal with a significant setback.