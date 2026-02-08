Is Taylor Swift attending the 2026 Super Bowl LX between Seahawks and Patriots today?

Super Bowl LX has already blurred the lines between sports and pop culture. As the Seahawks and Patriots take the field, cameras scan the suites as much as the sidelines, hunting for a familiar global figure whose appearances have become events of their own.

Taylor Swift’s connection to the NFL has turned every major game into a guessing game. Her schedule, travel patterns and recent public moments have fueled speculation all week, keeping the spotlight hovering well beyond the scoreboard.

With kickoff nearing, the question lingers in the background noise of Super Bowl Sunday. Whether confirmed or not, the possibility alone shows how this matchup stretches past football, tapping into the cultural pull of the league’s biggest stage.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending Super Bowl LX?

As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, one subplot outshines even the gridiron drama: the status of pop culture’s most talked-about couple.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce have dominated headlines with their high-profile relationship, but recent public appearances have added layers to the speculation around their presence at this year’s big game.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

They were notably absent from recent major events like the 2026 Grammy Awards and related after-parties, choosing to maintain a low profile rather than follow their usual pattern of high-visibility outings.

While Swift’s connection to Super Bowls past, where she cheered Kelce from VIP suites, keeps fan interest high, official confirmations about either of them attending today’s matchup haven’t surfaced in reliable reporting.

Earlier chatter had even swirled about her potentially headlining a halftime show, and her relationship with the Chiefs star has fueled endless speculation about crossover moments, but this year’s headline entertainer is a different global artist.

