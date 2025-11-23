Is Taylor Swift in attendance today for the Chiefs vs Colts game in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

Taylor Swift has made it known that, if she can, she will attend the Kansas City Chiefs homes games. Today, they face the Indianapolis Colts in a must-win game and everyone is wondering if the pop icon will be in attendance.

It’s not clear if Taylor Swift will be in attendance for the Chiefs game vs Colts. Every time Swift attends a game, the buzz around her is notable. She has also made quite the connection with the Chiefs Kingdom.

Taylor Swift has attended the Chiefs’ five home games this year, and the record is 4-1 at Arrowhead. Hence, it’s safe to say the singer has been a good luck charm for the Chiefs. This is exposed as well by the Chiefs’ away record, which stands at 1-4 without Swift in attendance.

Kelce is having himself a season

Many were quick to all but retire tight end Travis Kelce. Maybe, Taylor Swift’s fiancé deserves more respect. He is having a stellar season, arguably the best in the last couple of years. At 36 years old, Kelce is still delivering. He is on pace to get more than a thousand yards for the season and seven touchdowns. Kelce is aging like fine wine.

Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

If Kelce delivers on his projections, he will marry Taylor Swift after his best season since 2022. The four-time All Pro is a living legend, but he is committed to still create damage despite not being in his prime.

Taylor Swift has engaged well with Chiefs’ fans

When she first attended a Chiefs game, Swift had a shy approach. She admitted she didn’t know much of football. Now, she is very connected with the fans, she is beloved in Arrowhead. That atmosphere would be great for a crucial game against the Colts.

Kansas City is a place where you feel welcome and if your fiancé is a team legend, people there will surely engage in friendly ways with you. Then, you add Swift’s personality and how she has learned about the city and football, and it’s a marriage -no pun intended- made in heaven between the fans and her.