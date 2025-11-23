Trending topics:
Is Xavier Worthy playing today for Chiefs vs Colts in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

The Indianapolis Colts and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season, but is wide receiver Xavier Worthy playing today?

By Bruno Milano

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesXavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head against the Indianapolis Colts in one of the best games in Week 12. Still, for a crucial game like this, it’s good to see if weapons like Xavier Worthy will suit up or not.

Originally listed as questionable in the team’s injury report, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Worthy is expected to play. Worthy has been a very reliable weapon for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Worthy has 27 catches for 281 yards and one touchdown while also carrying the ball seven times for 73 yards. He is a very speedy player that gives the Chiefs a big dynamic on offense.

Rashee Rice is also suiting up

Since returning from suspension, Rice has played four games this season. In those games, Rice has 26 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. With Worthy and Rice, there are no excuses for the Chiefs to not move the chains.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs

While Worthy brings speed and is used as a gadget, Rice is a volume receiver that has safe hands and good route running. The Chiefs need this win badly so both receivers need to step up for the game vs. Colts.

NFL News: Travis Kelce confirms retirement decision timeline with Chiefs

see also

NFL News: Travis Kelce confirms retirement decision timeline with Chiefs

What are the Chiefs’ playoffs chances?

Right now, the Chiefs’ postseason odds are not great. With a loss to the Colts, the Chiefs’ chances to go to the playoffs are only 29%. If Kansas City wins, though, its odds are boosted all the way up to 57%. That’s why this team needs to win badly.

Kansas City is the ninth seed right now with a 5-5 record. It trails Houston (8th seed) and Jacksonville (7th seed – last playoffs spot). The race to get into January football is very tight.

Bruno Milano
