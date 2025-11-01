Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs add two-time Super Bowl champion to their running back room after Isiah Pacheco’s injury

Isiah Pacheco is sidelined with a knee injury, and the Kansas City Chiefs have reunited with a two-time Super Bowl champion to add more depth to their running back room.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Isiah Pacheco, RB for the Kansas City Chiefs
© Bruce Yeung/Getty ImagesIsiah Pacheco, RB for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Isiah Pacheco to a knee injury. However, Andy Reid has quickly reacted to the news by reuniting with a running back who helped the club win two Super Bowls.

In the 2025 NFL season, the Chiefs have struggled to establish a consistent running game. Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes — yes, the quarterback — are currently the team’s rushing leaders, but they’ve now faced a major setback.

The Chiefs have confirmed that Pacheco will miss Week 9. This loss has prompted the club to make changes to its running back depth chart, as an old friend will return to the team this Sunday.

Chiefs add Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the 53-man roster

Isiah Pacheco is listed as the Chiefs’ starting running back. Unfortunately, injuries have had a big impact on him recently, and he couldn’t avoid another one in the 2025 season.

The former Rutgers standout is out for the Week 9 game against the Bills due to a knee issue. It’s a significant loss for Kansas City, but head coach Andy Reid has activated an emergency plan.

On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Still, Kareem Hunt is expected to step up as RB1 during Pacheco’s absence.

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid's Chiefs about game against Bills in Week 9

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends clear message to Andy Reid’s Chiefs about game against Bills in Week 9

Edwards-Helaire, a first-round pick in 2020, helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowl titles. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 as a free agent but played only two games there before returning to Kansas City last August.

How does the Chiefs’ depth chart at running back look for Week 9?

With Isiah Pacheco out, Kareem Hunt is expected to take most of the snaps as the lead running back. His numbers haven’t been great, as he has rushed for 245 yards35 fewer than Patrick Mahomes.

Behind Hunt are Brashard Smith, Elijah Mitchell, and now Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The latter is currently listed as the team’s RB4, but his experience could quickly elevate him in the rotation on Sunday.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
