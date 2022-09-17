The Indianapolis Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South battle as part of Week 2 in the 2022 NFL regular season.

After last year's drama with Urban Meyer as head coach, the Jaguars started a new era under Doug Pederson, a former Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, Jacksonville lost 28-22 in the opener against Washington and quarterback Trevor Lawrence cannot show the potential which made him the first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have won seven straight home games against the Colts (including the one at London in 2016).

For many experts, the Indianapolis Colts are a Super Bowl contender, but, they were a huge disappointment with a 20-20 tie with the Texans at Houston in Week 1. Since 2013, the Colts haven't won an opener in a terrible and amazing stat for the franchise. All the expectations are on new quarterback Matt Ryan who is supposed to make a magnificent tandem with running back, Jonathan Taylor.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 3AM (AEST) (Monday)

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

China: 1 AM (CST) (Monday)

Germany: 7 PM

Ireland: 6 PM

Mexico: 12 PM (CDMX)

US: 1 PM (ET)

UK: 6 PM

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

China: NFL Game Pass, Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NOW TV, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL RedZone, Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and CBS.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Colts are favorites even as the visiting team by 3 points in the spread. The moneyline is +140 for the Jaguars and -165 for Indianapolis.

BetMGM Jacksonville Jaguars +140 Totals (Over/Under) 45 points Indianapolis Colts -165

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

