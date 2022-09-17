The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In one of the best matchups of Week 2 in the 2022 NFL regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the New England Patriots in a new episode of a historic rivalry in the AFC. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. You can enjoy the game in fuboTV (Free Trial) and NFL RedZone in the US. If you’re in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Pittsburgh Steelers started their season winning a 23-20 thriller in overtime against the Bengals in Cincinnati. The defense was spectacular forcing five turnovers to beat the reigning AFC champions. The problem for the Steelers was that the victory came with a huge cost. 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt, will be out for at least six weeks with a torn pectoral muscle.

Life after Tom Brady has been very tough for the Patriots. Second-year quarterback Mac Jones had a very irregular perfomance in a Week 1 loss against the Dolphins in Miami (20-7). Furthermore, he suffered back spasms during that game and there's no certainty if the QB will be totally healthy to face the Steelers. By the way, this is the first matchup between these teams since 1998 without Brady or Ben Roethlisberger on the field.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, even with a victory against Cincinnati, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the underdog at home by 2.5 points in the spread. The moneyline is +115 for the Steelers and -140 for the Patriots. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Pittsburgh Steelers +115 Totals 40.5 points New England Patriots -140

