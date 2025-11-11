Bad news for Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars receive unfortunate update on Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter was one of the most coveted talents in the latest NFL Draft, with the Jacksonville Jaguars ultimately selecting him. Unfortunately for Trevor Lawrence, one of his key weapons received bad news regarding his injury.

According to reports from NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the former Colorado Buffaloes player underwent season-ending knee surgery, meaning he will no longer see game action for the remainder of the campaign.

“Sources: #Jaguars star CB/WR Travis Hunter underwent season-ending knee surgery, with eyes set on 2026. It was an LCL repair,” Rapoport stated via @RapSheet. “He’s expected to return within 6 months to full football activities.”

