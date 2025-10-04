Jaguars HC Liam Coen reveals how to stop one of Patrick Mahomes’ key teammates ahead of MNF vs. Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars have emerged as one of the surprise teams of the NFL season so far, recording three wins and just one loss, battling the Colts for the top spot in the AFC South. On Monday, they’ll face a true test, as Liam Coen’s squad hosts none other than Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home.

Andy Reid’s team doesn’t just feature a superstar quarterback — it also boasts one of the league’s top defensive players, someone Coen knows they’ll need to keep a close eye on: Chris Jones.

In a recent press conference, the Jaguars’ head coach was asked how they plan to neutralize No. 95, and he revealed that they’ll try everything possible — relying on collective effort and support across the unit to get it done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yeah, you’ve really got to be cognizant of him with the slide first and foremost, and then helping each other out. If you have nobody to block in your moment, let’s maybe take a look at where 95 is. Tight ends, running backs, everybody has to be involved, and not that the quarterback needs to think about that, that’s more so just the way we try to get the ball spit, it’s a little different with the way that they play on the backend is very sticky.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

“There’s not a hitch on the field to throw, there’s no free access, there’s no get out of jail, man, let me just go get a completion, take a deep breath and throw an Omaha. Those don’t exist on the field. So, we’ve got to be great with our DTA – decision, timing, accuracy – receivers getting off press, that also helps impact and effect 95.”

Advertisement

see also Jaguars HC Liam Coen remains tight-lipped on contentious exchange with 49ers’ Robert Saleh

Counting on Travon Walker to step up

Travon Walker, Jaguars defensive end, suffered a wrist injury during the Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers, which required him to undergo minor surgery. Coach Coen, when asked by the press about the defender’s status, is confident they will be able to count on him next Monday.

Advertisement

“We’re going to go right down to the wire with it. We will. I mean, it’s just as much as he can keep getting the swelling and all that stuff. It’s just a matter of that. So, I trust that if he says he can go, then we’ll go,” the HC said.

If Walker can’t suit up for Monday’s game, the Jacksonville Jaguars will likely rely on Emmanuel Ogbah and B.J. Green II to fill the defensive end spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Travon Walker #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What’s next for the Jaguars?

Besides the big game ahead for Trevor Lawrence and his teammates next Monday against the Chiefs, a tough stretch lies ahead for this team aiming to clinch the division:

Advertisement

vs Kansas City Chiefs, October 6

vs Seattle Seahawks, October 12

@ Los Angeles Rams, October 19

Bye Week

@ Las Vegas Raiders, November 2