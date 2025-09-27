Trevor Lawrence one step away from Jaguars interception record book

Trevor Lawrence has so far helped the Jacksonville Jaguars win two of three games this season. His four touchdowns have been just enough to secure those wins, but he also carries four interceptions, placing him near an undesirable franchise record.

Last week’s victory against the Texans, the team’s second win at home, was another game where Lawrence threw an interception, his fourth of the year. He has now thrown picks in three consecutive games this season, a streak that extends back to the end of last season.

He currently has a six-straight game interception streak. The final three games of last season (against the Packers, Eagles, and Texans) combined with this year’s interceptions (against the Texans, Bengals, and Panthers) put him on the verge of tying the Jaguars’ franchise record, currently held by Blake Bortles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lawrence looking for a stronger start

While Lawrence’s statistics aren’t flawless, including a couple of costly interceptions, the team’s ability to secure wins suggests progress in overall execution and leadership. Head Coach Liam Coen has echoed this sentiment, noting that Lawrence’s play is often “better than the stats indicate,” pointing to dropped passes as factors suppressing his completion percentage.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Lawrence affirms that he “feel[s] really good operating” the offense and has a clear grasp of the game plan and his reads, indicating the mental side of his game is strong and continually growing each week. His self-critique demonstrates a commitment to refining his performance rather than making excuses.

Advertisement

The team’s successful record shows a foundation of maturity that was absent in previous years, suggesting Lawrence is indeed looking ahead to a season where he can finally convert his excellent field vision and operational command into consistently clean, error-free play.