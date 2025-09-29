Jaguars HC Liam Coen remains tight-lipped on contentious exchange with 49ers’ Robert Saleh

There are moments in sports when the final score becomes secondary, overshadowed by off-field drama. Such was the case in the recent matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers, which concluded with a heated exchange between Jaguars’ head coach Liam Coen and 49ers’ defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Regardless of the post-game incident, tensions had been simmering well before kickoff. Saleh‘s pre-game remarks about Coen were less than flattering, setting the stage for the confrontation. When approached by the media, Coen chose discretion and refrained from fueling the controversy with further comment.

“Let’s keep that between us,” Coen reiterated to reporters eager for details about the verbal clash. His insistence on privacy, repeated at least three times, highlighted his reluctance to elaborate on the incident further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Coen maintaining silence, fans took to social media to debate what had transpired, focusing on Saleh’s ill-timed remarks. Thus, the final score of 26-21 in favor of Jacksonville became a mere footnote in a game remembered more for its sidelines theatrics than its outcome.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Coen’s words to Saleh

At the game’s conclusion, as is customary, players and coaching staff exchanged pleasantries on the field. However, Coen seized the moment to confront Saleh directly, leaving little doubt about his feelings.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Liam Coen makes his stance clear after 49ers DC accuses Jaguars of signal-stealing

“Keep my name out of your f*** mouth,” Coen was heard admonishing Saleh during their encounter. Saleh, seemingly unfazed, retorted, “You don’t want to f*** with me. I will end your life,” escalating the tension between the two coaches.

Advertisement

Saleh’s controversial comments

While their heated exchange was captured on television for fans to witness, many remain unaware of Saleh’s earlier remarks. He reportedly accused Coen and his staff of employing a sophisticated, albeit legally questionable, signal-stealing system.

Such serious accusations striking at the integrity of NFL play inevitably fueled Coen’s reaction on the field. Whether this escalation will lead to further developments remains to be seen, but the current animosity between the two coaches is undeniable.

Advertisement