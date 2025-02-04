Jaguars set to hire another coach for Trevor Lawrence ahead of 2025 NFL season

The 2025 NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars ended in the most disappointing way. From now on, it’s all about improving on what was done, and for that, the front office is gradually building the staff to achieve better results. The arrival of Liam Coen will be accompanied by a new coach, who will aim to help Trevor Lawrence unlock his full potential.

According to reports, Spencer Whipple is set to become the new QB coach for the Jaguars, a key position to help enhance Lawrence’s skills on the field. If his arrival is confirmed, Coen will slowly start to build his team for the upcoming season.

The information was announced by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter, reported the arrival of the former Arizona Cardinals coach to join Liam Coen’s staff.

“Jaguars are hiring Cardinals pass game specialist Spencer Whipple as their new quarterbacks coach. Whipple – the son of former UMass HC and longtime NFL assistant Mark Whipple – spent the last six seasons in Arizona in multiple roles under Kliff Kingsbury and Jonathan Gannon.”

Marquise Brown #2, Spencer Whipple and Michael Wilson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in a team practice ahead of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on July 31, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Jaguars will look to reverse the poor impression they left last season. With a negative record of four wins and thirteen losses, the team, which was led by Doug Pederson at the time, finished third in the AFC South.

The goal of securing a new GM

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of those NFL franchises looking for a new direction after last season. The departure of Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke was the first trigger for this restructuring. The head coach was quickly replaced by Liam Coen, while the search for a new GM remains ongoing.

Several candidates are on the list to succeed Baalke in his role, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. While nothing is confirmed yet, these are the ones with a chance of joining the Jaguars:

Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander

Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown

Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager Mike Greenberg

New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown

