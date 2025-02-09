Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen admitted that “to be the champs, you’ve got to beat the champs,” and that’s exactly what Jalen Hurts did. The quarterback led the Philadelphia Eagles to victory against Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, with Tom Brady watching from the broadcast booth.

Hurts celebrates his first Super Bowl win at the age of 26 in his fifth season in the NFL, and fourth as a starter. With a commanding win over Mahomes‘ Chiefs in New Orleans, the Eagles star redeemed himself after losing to the same opponent two years before.

In Super Bowl LVII, only three points saw Mahomes and the Chiefs gain the upper hand against Philadelphia. Two seasons later, Hurts and company finally got across the finish line. Now that Hurts has joined the list of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, we take a look at Brady and Mahomes’ rings at his age.

How many rings had Tom Brady won at Jalen Hurts’ age?

Tom Brady had two Super Bowl rings at Hurts’ age, lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy for the second time at 26 when the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 1, 2004.

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Lombardi trophy as he is interviewed by television commentator Jim Nance after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas.

He went on to win five more championships in Foxborough, before getting another ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Curiously, his last Super Bowl win came against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, a feat that only Hurts shares with him.

Brady’s Super Bowl wins by age

24 years old: 2002 26: 2004 27: 2005 37: 2015 39: 2017 41: 2019 43: 2021

How many Super Bowl rings did Patrick Mahomes have at Jalen Hurts’ age?

Born in September 1995, Mahomes is almost three years older than Hurts, who was born in August 1998. That may explain why the Chiefs star tasted the ultimate glory before the Eagles quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Mahomes already had a ring at Hurts’ age, having won his first Super Bowl at 24. But he didn’t get his second ring until 27, which means he had the same number of Super Bowl wins at the Eagles star’s current age.

Mahomes won another Super Bowl at 28 though, so Hurts is still two rings shy of the Chiefs quarterback overall. We’ll have to wait and see whether he catches up soon. In the meantime, these quarterbacks are 1-1 when facing each other in the big game.

Mahomes’ Super Bowl rings by age

24: 2020 27: 2023 28: 2024