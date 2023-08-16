The mission for the Cincinnati Bengals since they picked Joe Burrow is winning a Super Bowl. That’s how success is defined for them now with the mentality change they have gone through with the quarterback.

However, Burrow is not alone like he was as a rookie. For his second year in the league, the Bengals used their fourth overall pick to select Ja’Marr Chase hoping to repeat the connection they had playing for the LSU Tigers in college.

Chase has been nothing short of remarkable in his career so far. The wide receiver became an instant impact player for the offense, with his performances putting him as one of the best five players at his position.

Chase Picks his Mount Rushmore of Wide Receivers

When it comes to selecting four wide receivers in history, there is one name that should be unanimous. This player is none other than Jerry Rice, arguably the best ever being the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

The discussion becomes interesting after him with another name that usually pops up after Rice. Randy Moss is a common choice for many, but Chase decided to take a different route in selecting the remaining three spots for his Mount Rushmore.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Chase revealed his choices for his Mount Rushmore of wide receivers: Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown, Cooper Kupp, and Jerry Rice. Excluding the name of Moss might be seen as a mistake by some, but he leaned towards younger players.