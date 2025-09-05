The 2025 NFL regular season kicked off with an exciting clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, where just seconds after the opening kickoff, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting at quarterback Dak Prescott. The surprising incident has sparked major controversy not only among the players involved but also with figures around the game like Jason Kelce.

Kelce drew on his background as a former Eagles player and quickly reacted with a blunt comment about the situation involving Prescott and Jalen Hurts’ teammate on the Eagles. As always, his outspoken style showed no hint of restraint.

One key factor Kelce pointed to was a clip showing Prescott spitting first, not toward a player, but onto the ground. According to the veteran quarterback, he directed it there so he wouldn’t spit on his teammates. For the former Eagles standout, nothing that happens on the field is ever coincidental.

Kelce’s reaction to the Carter-Prescott case

Kelce, a very active presence on social media, used his X account (formerly Twitter) to post a six-word remark quoting the video of Prescott spitting first. “The truth shall set you free,” the former Eagles player said hours after Philadelphia’s win over Dallas.

Prescott’s explanation

Prescott didn’t stay silent and spoke after the game, trying to ease the situation. “I probably spit a thousand times throughout a game,” the Cowboys quarterback explained. He also clarified that it was never his intention to provoke or offend, even admitting that it’s something he’s not proud of but part of his routine on the field. This version contrasts with Kelce’s ironic reaction, which suggests there was indeed a provocation before Carter’s spit.

Carter’s stance after the incident

At risk of facing a serious sanction, Carter also followed Prescott’s lead and tried to cool things down. The Eagles player offered a “public apology” after being ejected. He also admitted he got carried away by the heat of the moment and reacted the wrong way, expressing regret and insisting he did not want to harm his image or that of the team.