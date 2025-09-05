Referee Shawn Smith reveals why Jalen Carter was punished so harshly for spitting on Dak Prescott

Referee Shawn Smith provided a pool report on the situation with Jalen Carter‘s ejection, confirming that one of his officials saw the act take place. The report was shared by pool reporter Zach Berman, explaining the reason for the player’s early exit from the game.

When asked why the act merited a disqualification, Referee Smith was direct. He stated that it was a “disqualifiable foul in the game” and ultimately categorized it as a “non-football act,” underscoring why Carter was removed from the game rather than simply penalized.

As a veteran NFL official, Smith has seen these kinds of things many times. He knows that when his crew reports seeing something as serious as what Carter did, measures must be taken very quickly.

Carter could be suspended

The spotlight now shifts to whether Carter’s punishment will extend beyond his ejection in the season opener against the Cowboys. The Eagles defensive tackle was tossed before even playing a snap after spitting on Prescott, a moment that shocked fans and set an unwanted tone to start the year. The league office will now determine if further discipline is necessary.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted that Carter’s response in the aftermath could play a major role in the NFL’s decision. “One factor will be, we’re told, the manner in which Carter handles the situation after the game. If he’s anything other than fully contrite, the league may decide to send a message stronger than the de facto one-game suspension Carter received by being sent to the showers without playing a single play.”

Respect for the opponent has been emphasized by the league as a core theme this offseason, and Carter’s actions cut directly against that message. As Florio explained, “For Carter to display the ultimate disrespect to an opponent before the first game of the season has even really begun, the league may decide that something more than an ejection is needed to send the right message to Carter — and to the rest of the league.”

