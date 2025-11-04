Jerry Jones’ Cowboys react to Sauce Gardner trade by landing another Jets star

The New York Jets are starting to focus on the future, accumulating draft picks while parting ways with some of their top players. Alongside Sauce Gardner’s move to the Colts, another key defensive player has now joined Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys.

Quinnen Williams, one of the most talented players at his position in the NFL today, has reached an agreement to join America’s Team and continue his career in the NFC East. It’s an extremely smart move by the Cowboys, who were in urgent need of reinforcing that spot.

The news was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who shared the update on his official X account (formerly Twitter), highlighting this intriguing move by Dak Prescott’s team.

“Blockbuster: The #Cowboys are trading for #Jets Pro Bowl DT Quinnen Williams, sending a first-round pick and more to NYJ, per The Insiders. A new home for one of the NFL’s best to team that values interior DLs, as NYJ builds for the future.”

Quinnen Williams reacts as he runs out prior to the NFL 2025 game.

With Williams joining the Cowboys, the Jets secure another first-round pick as they look ahead to the future. “The Jets wanted, and now have, three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, in addition to two first-round picks in 2026,” Tom Pelissero reported via X.

Cowboys add star power to their defense

The Dallas Cowboys have solidified their status as NFC contenders, executing a massive trade for New York Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Williams, a three-time Pro Bowler, is an immediate, elite upgrade to the Cowboys’ defensive front.

Through eight games this 2025 season with the Jets, Williams has recorded a disruptive seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 32 total tackles, proving his ability to collapse the pocket and stop the run. His arrival alongside Kenny Clark gives Dallas one of the most formidable interior defensive lines in the league.

