Dak Prescott issues strong warning to teammates after Cowboys’ tough loss to Cardinals

It wasn’t just another loss on the Dallas Cowboys’ stat sheet. Last night, they let slip a crucial chance to improve a record that now may keep them on the outside looking in at the NFL Playoffs. Dak Prescott knows that to reach its first goal, the team will have to perform far better than it did at AT&T Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite this unexpected setback against a team that, on paper, looked inferior, the quarterback knows there are plenty of other teams facing similar situations — meaning all hope of staying alive in the playoff race is not lost.

Speaking to the media after the game, Prescott admitted that the Cowboys can no longer afford another slip-up. The margin for error has grown thin, and he made it clear it’s “now or never” for this team if it want to stay in the NFC playoff race.

“Every game is a must-win going forward,” he said, via the team’s website. “I know you say that, and you feel that in the NFL, and you should feel that, but when you put yourself in a position or behind like we have, it’s even more so that case.

“We’re fortunate right now that, in the league, there’s a lot of teams with multiple losses. . . . You can catch a hot streak and be right there in the mix. That’s great, but you gotta get a streak going. And if you don’t get a streak going, you’re just putting yourself more and more behind the eight ball. It’s now or never.”

A new addition for what’s ahead

With the primary goal of improving a defensive unit that has underperformed for most of the season, the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to acquire a key player ahead of the trade deadline.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, via his X account (formerly Twitter), the player joining America’s Team from the Cincinnati Bengals is linebacker Logan Wilson, in exchange for a future seventh-round pick.

“Trade: The #Bengals are dealing standout LB Logan Wilson to the #Cowboys, sources say, providing immediate defensive help. Wilson requested a trade amid a recent decrease in snaps, with Barrett Carter taking over. It’s a 7th rounder going to a Cincy for Logan Wilson, source says.”

