Last year, CeeDee Lamb suffered a shoulder injury after a hit by Dru Phillips. Now, ahead of the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Week 2 duel, the wide receiver has issued a blunt warning to the cornerback.

By Fernando Franco Puga

CeeDee Lamb, star wideout for the Dallas Cowboys
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesCeeDee Lamb, star wideout for the Dallas Cowboys

A year ago, CeeDee Lamb suffered a shoulder injury after a collision with Dru Phillips. The Dallas Cowboys receiver remembers that moment perfectly, and has now warned the Giants cornerback ahead of their Week 2 matchup.

In Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season, Lamb took a hit that caused a shoulder injury. The issue worsened a few weeks later when CB Dru Phillips collided with him again, aggravating the problem.

Lamb was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Now, both players will meet again in Week 2, and the wide receiver wants payback for that hit.

CeeDee Lamb issues direct warning to Dru Phillips for Week 2

CeeDee Lamb doesn’t forget things easily—especially when they’re personal. Last year, Dru Phillips hit him in the shoulder, worsening an existing injury and ultimately ending his 2024 season.

While Phillips may not have intended to injure him, Lamb thinks otherwise. Now, ahead of their Week 2 showdown, the wideout has warned the cornerback to be ready.

“He tackled me and hurt me, so I’ve got something for him. For sure.” Lamb said on Friday.

Lamb has been Dak Prescott’s favorite target since his arrival in Dallas. He’ll face a solid Giants defense once again, but what happened with Phillips could push him to unleash an even higher level of play.

What are CeeDee Lamb’s stats against the Giants?

The NFC East rivalry between the Cowboys and Giants is one of the fiercest in football, and Lamb knows it well. His numbers prove how impactful he has been in these matchups—and he’s looking to add even more in Week 2.

CeeDee Lamb’s stats against the Giants are impressive: 61 receptions for 859 yards and 5 touchdowns in 10 games, proving he has been a nightmare for New York.

