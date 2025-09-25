Jets and Aaron Glenn receive latest update on Justin Fields’ injury

Justin Fields has been a figure of high expectations for the New York Jets of head coach Aaron Glenn. However, in Week 2 of this season he suffered a concussion after taking a hit while throwing a pass, which forced him out of the game and kept him sidelined for Week 3.

The injury reignited doubts about Fields’ physical durability and how that could affect his role as the starter in the weeks ahead. In his absence, Tyrod Taylor took over in Week 3 and completed 26 of 36 passes for 197 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

The 0-3 record paints a concerning scenario for the Jets. The uncertainty surrounding Fields continues to grow as the franchise enters a decisive stretch of the season that could define its expectations after a poor start. In the Big Apple, the question remains whether their key player will be on the field.

Is Fields ready for a Jets comeback?

Fields participated fully in Jets practice, doing so for the first time since his injury in the Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Jets listed him as a full participant, a sign that medical clearance is imminent.

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

Glenn was firm when addressing Fields’ chances of playing against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. The Jets’ head coach said Thursday that the 28-year-old quarterback will start if he passes the concussion protocol. The team’s injury report indicates there’s a strong possibility that will happen.

Glenn shows confidence in Fields

Despite Fields’ injury and the Jets’ rough start to the season, Glenn made it clear he continues to trust his quarterback. “If he’s cleared, he’s the starter,” Glenn stated, leaving the door open for his immediate return despite all the variables surrounding the New York franchise.