Aaron Glenn makes something clear about Justin Fields’ potential return ahead of Jets vs. Dolphins matchup

The NFL season has undoubtedly not gone as planned for the New York Jets, despite significant efforts to build a solid roster capable of making a deep run. Under head coach Aaron Glenn, the team is still searching for its first win and is hoping to have Justin Fields back for Monday’s road matchup against the Miami Dolphins in South Florida.

What happened with the former Bears and Steelers quarterback? His absence from the Jets’ most recent game — a narrow loss to the Bucs — was due to being in the concussion protocol. As a result, the coaching staff is now closely monitoring his status.

Aaron Glenn knows he has a seasoned backup quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, but judging by his recent statements in a press conference, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of having Fields available at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Justin came in as our starter and he’s been our starter, so listen Tyrod was the back up,” the HC said, via a transcript from the team. “So, I want to make sure I know exactly where Justin is at. I don’t want to say anything until I know that Justin is cleared, so once Justin is cleared I will let you know exactly where we’re going.”

Getting back on track quickly

The New York Jets face a daunting task as they try to salvage their season and turn things around in the highly competitive AFC East. Their path to relevance begins with a crucial showdown against the Miami Dolphins, next Monday in South Florida. This matchup is a must-win for the Jets, who need to prove they can compete with the league’s best if they have any hope of making a playoff push.

Tyrod Taylor remains an option

With Justin Fields’ availability for next Monday’s game still up in the air, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor continues to be a viable option for coach Aaron Glenn. Taylor, who has been a consistent presence in the locker room, offers a steady hand should Fields not be cleared to play. The team is not rushing Fields’ return from his injury, making Taylor’s experience a valuable asset as the Jets fight to salvage their season.

What’s next for the Jets?

With the main goal of getting their season back on track, here are the crucial upcoming games the Jets will face as they look ahead in the NFL season:

@ Miami Dolphins, September 29

vs Dallas Cowboys, October 5

@ Denver Broncos, October 12

vs Carolina Panthers, October 19

@ Cincinnati Bengals, October 26

