Jets are the only team 0-5, but also hold an unwanted feat that no team has done since 1933 after loss to the Cowboys

It must be really hard being a New York Jets fan. Out of 32 teams in the NFL, 31 know what a win feels like in the 2025 season. Only Gang Green is 0-5 but that’s not the only embarrassing stat this team has. This franchise just got a new “achievement” that hasn’t been done since 1933 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

Turnovers have been tracked since 1933 and no team has gone the first five games of a season without recording one takeaway. Bet on the Jets to become the first one because after losing to the Dallas Cowboys, they became the holders of this infamous record.

This is bad, especially when you see they signed Aaron Glenn, a defense-oriented coach. It’s not only the fact that the Jets allow too many points, but not having a takeaway when you have a defensive coach or the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL is really something concerning.

The offense is equally bad

The Jets also have one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL in Garrett Wilson. However, he barely even touches the ball until the game is completely out of hand. The offense is no good. They are the 19th-ranked scoring offense and 28th passing offense.

Justin Fields, starting QB for the New York Jets

Justin Fields is not the quarterback to lead a franchise but the fact that the offense doesn’t work is not on him. The Jets haven’t had a great offense in years. Hence, it’s just a complete mess all around.

The worst part is there is talent

Wilson is a top wideout, Breece Hall is a very good running back, Sauce Gardner is one of the NFL’s best corners… The Jets are not a bad team in terms of talent, they just can’t get it right as a team.

From bad coaching decisions to overall bad management as a whole, this is a badly ran franchise. To make it even worse, now they are getting unwanted accolades as well.