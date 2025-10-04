Jets abruptly terminate Justin Fields teammate’s contract after grave mistakes in loss

The game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in Week 4 of the NFL season could’ve gone either way. Ball security was the deciding factor forJustin Fieldsand the Jets to walk out of Hard Rock Stadium with a 0-4 record. And if it comes down to pointing fingers, the Jets know exactly who to look at.

Isaiah Williams had a very rough outing during New York’s visit to Miami in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The former undrafted wideout was utilized mostly on special teams, and it came back to bite Fields and the Jets. As a result, the organization in The Big Apple has decided to part ways with the 24-year-old wide receiver.

As reported by NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, the Jets have waived kick returner Isaiah Williams, after the costly mistakes that tipped the scale during New York’s 27-21 defeat in Miami Garden.

Unfathomable

It simply wasn’t the Jets’ night during the Monday showdown against the Dolphins. The turnover battle was the story of the game, as Miami forced three takeaways, while New York had none. Though Braelon Allen’s lost fumble on the one-yard line and Justin Fields’ loose football were equally costly, Williams’ mishaps were too much for the Jets to tolerate.

Isaiah Williams of the New York Jets

The product out of the University of Illinois fumbled when returning the second-half opening kickoff, which swung momentum entirely on Miami’s side. To make matters worse, Williams made another costly mistake when fair-catching a punt on New York’s own three-yard line.

Not only did he turn the pigskin over, he put Fields and his teammates in compromising positions. As a result, the Jets decided enough was enough.

No mercy

While many may see the decision to waive Williams as one led by emotion, it has become a common theme in Aaron Glenn’s Jets. There is no mercy in New York—those who cost the team can be dispensed with.

This new stance was made crystal clear after Xavier Gipson was waived following a lost fumble during Week 1’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The message is heard loud and clear across the organization: take care of the football, or you won’t play football for the Jets.

