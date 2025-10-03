Garrett Wilson reveals why he chose the Jets over anywhere else

Garrett Wilson was asked what he’d say to those questioning why he extended with the New York Jets instead of chasing opportunities elsewhere. His answer was straightforward. “I gotta go home at night & feel good about the decisions I make, & I love it here man,” Wilson said.

He emphasized the loyalty he’s felt from New York fans since before he even arrived in the league. “These people have bought into me since I was a college kid, & the fanbase has dove into me. This is where I want to be, this is where I want to win at.”

For Wilson, it’s not just about winning—it’s about how and where it happens. “For me, it’s about where you do it at, what role did you play in that, & I truly believe… it’ll make it that much more beautiful,” he said of the Jets’ journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Wilson’s Contract and Legacy with the Jets

Garrett Wilson currently earns $7 million annually playing for the Jets. He is locked into a long-term deal, as he will not become a free agent until 2031. The total value of the contract stands at $90 million, which marks the largest signing of his career so far, significantly higher than his previous deal with the franchise, which was worth $20 million over four years.

Advertisement

Wilson may not be considered the single best wide receiver in the NFL, but he has consistently recorded over 1,000 receiving yards for the Jets in the last three seasons—a noteworthy accomplishment given the team’s struggles. His best year came last season with 1,104 yards and 7 touchdowns, and he is off to a fast start in 2025 with 3 touchdowns and over 300 yards already recorded.

Advertisement

When asked about the legacy he hopes to leave in New York, Wilson was direct: “Someone that took a lot of pride in being part of the change. That’s all I really want. When players in the league talk about me, they respect the way I played the game.”