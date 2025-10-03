Trending topics:
NFL

Garrett Wilson reveals why he chose the Jets over anywhere else

Despite the possibility of playing for another team with better results, Garrett Wilson detailed why he ultimately decided to stay with the New York Jets and not seek a move, as some had expected him to do.

By Richard Tovar

Garrett Wilson walks across the field on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.
© Getty ImagesGarrett Wilson walks across the field on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Garrett Wilson was asked what he’d say to those questioning why he extended with the New York Jets instead of chasing opportunities elsewhere. His answer was straightforward. “I gotta go home at night & feel good about the decisions I make, & I love it here man,” Wilson said.

He emphasized the loyalty he’s felt from New York fans since before he even arrived in the league. “These people have bought into me since I was a college kid, & the fanbase has dove into me. This is where I want to be, this is where I want to win at.”

For Wilson, it’s not just about winning—it’s about how and where it happens. “For me, it’s about where you do it at, what role did you play in that, & I truly believe… it’ll make it that much more beautiful,” he said of the Jets’ journey.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Wilson’s Contract and Legacy with the Jets

Garrett Wilson currently earns $7 million annually playing for the Jets. He is locked into a long-term deal, as he will not become a free agent until 2031. The total value of the contract stands at $90 million, which marks the largest signing of his career so far, significantly higher than his previous deal with the franchise, which was worth $20 million over four years.

Advertisement

Wilson may not be considered the single best wide receiver in the NFL, but he has consistently recorded over 1,000 receiving yards for the Jets in the last three seasons—a noteworthy accomplishment given the team’s struggles. His best year came last season with 1,104 yards and 7 touchdowns, and he is off to a fast start in 2025 with 3 touchdowns and over 300 yards already recorded.

When asked about the legacy he hopes to leave in New York, Wilson was direct: “Someone that took a lot of pride in being part of the change. That’s all I really want. When players in the league talk about me, they respect the way I played the game.”

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Jets reunite Justin Fields with former Bears weapon as Braelon Allen goes to IR: Jets’ RB depth chart updated
NFL

Jets reunite Justin Fields with former Bears weapon as Braelon Allen goes to IR: Jets’ RB depth chart updated

Justin Fields sets the tone on the Jets following Week 4 loss to the Dolphins
NFL

Justin Fields sets the tone on the Jets following Week 4 loss to the Dolphins

Tyreek Hill shares latest message after serious injury in Dolphins win vs Jets
NFL

Tyreek Hill shares latest message after serious injury in Dolphins win vs Jets

Luis Arraez and seven Padres teammates could be gone after playoff exit
MLB

Luis Arraez and seven Padres teammates could be gone after playoff exit

Better Collective Logo