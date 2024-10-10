Aaron Rodgers has been a remarkable quarterback, but he is at risk of breaking an unfortunate NFL record in the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Last year, the Jets moved on from Zach Wilson and sought out a veteran quarterback. They capitalized on the Packers’ willingness to trade Aaron Rodgers, who was eager to join the AFC East team.

The Super Bowl XLV champion was sidelined for the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1. Now fully recovered, Rodgers is ready to prove he remains a top-tier quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers could break an unfortunate NFL record in Week 6 vs. the Bills

Aaron Rodgers’ career has been full of successes, earning him a future spot in the Hall of Fame. However, his recent years have fallen short of his best seasons in the league.

Rodgers’ last standout season came in 2021 with the Packers, where he was named MVP, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.

Since then, things have declined. In 2022, he threw for 3,645 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. That year also marked the start of a streak he’s still battling today.

According to CBS Sports, Rodgers hasn’t thrown for over 300 yards in a game since December 21, 2021. He’s now gone 28 straight games, including playoffs, without reaching that mark.

Aaron Rodgers (8) of the New York Jets reacts after a loss against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium on September 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This is the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest in the past decade. Other quarterbacks like Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields, and Josh Allen broke their streaks in the 29th game. Unfortunately, Rodgers may surpass that number.

In Week 6, Rodgers faces a Bills defense that’s allowed an average of 215 passing yards per game this season. It seems likely that Rodgers could extend his streak to 29 games without a 300-yard performance.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire at the end of the 2024 season?

As mentioned, Rodgers hasn’t had his best years lately. The 41-year-old quarterback hopes to continue playing for at least two more seasons, but much depends on how this season unfolds.

After his Achilles injury, Rodgers expressed a desire to return for the 2025 season. However, with the Jets struggling, his future in the league remains uncertain.

