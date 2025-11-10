Trending topics:
Jets provide major injury update on star ahead of Thursday Night Football vs. Patriots

Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots, aiming to secure their third win of the season.

By Matías Persuh

When all seemed lost in the Big Apple, the New York Jets notched their second consecutive win and are hoping to turn their season around. Aaron Glenn’s team faces a tough challenge next Thursday, as they take on divisional rivals and one of the league’s standout teams, the New England Patriots.

Garrett Wilson was unable to finish the game in which his team ultimately defeated the Browns at home due to knee discomfort—the same issue that kept him out in Weeks 7 and 8. Despite this, the head coach is confident he’ll be available in Foxborough.

“As we go through that whole process as far as imaging — getting him checked out by the docs before we really stamp what the issue is,” Glenn said at a Monday press conference. “Hopefully he’ll be good to play this week, but I don’t want to stamp that just yet.”

Following the departure of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner in last week’s trade deadline, Wilson has emerged as one of the team’s top leaders, alongside players like Breece Hall and Justin Fields.

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets.

Wilson’s impact on the Jets’ offense

Despite the New York Jets‘ offensive struggles, Garrett Wilson continues to be the unquestioned centerpiece of their passing attack. Through six games this season, the star receiver has amassed 36 receptions for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Wilson’s 56 targets underscore his critical role as the Jets’ primary playmaker, showing he is the go-to option that defenses must neutralize if they hope to slow down New York’s limited offense.

In search of their third win

The New York Jets, fresh off their second consecutive victory, face a quick turnaround as they travel to Gillette Stadium to battle the division-rival New England Patriots this Thursday night.

The primetime matchup gives the Jets a chance to secure their first three-game winning streak of the season. A victory on the road against a familiar AFC East foe would be a crucial step in signaling a genuine mid-season revival.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
