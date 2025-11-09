Is Garrett Wilson playing today for NY Jets vs Cleveland Browns in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season?

The New York Jets let go many of their top players on the trade deadline. However, as they prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, they want to know if Garrett Wilson, who is still on the roster, will suit up for the game?

Wilson is questionable due to a hyperextended knee that has sidelined him since Week 6. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Wilson is expected to play against the Browns.

Wilson is the Jets’ best wide receiver by a mile. This year, he has 395 yards and four touchdowns. In fact, he’s surpassed 50 receiving yards in all but one game this season. The game where he fell short was the game where he got injured.

The Jets also have a new weapon

While some can think the Jets were crazy by trading All Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner away, the team did get a massive haul in return. That includes WR Adonai Mitchell, who became the newest weapon for either Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor.

Adonai Mitchell #10 of the Indianapolis Colts

While Mitchell hasn’t debuted yet, he has been getting stellar reviews after a few practices with the team. Hence, it’s going to be interesting to see how the Jets use him. After all, there are not too many weapons besides Wilson.

How is the Jets offense doing in 2024?

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for this offense. It ranks bottom ten in both scoring and yards per play. At times, it has looked dynamic. At others, it’s been a very sad, mistake-prone unit.

Having your best weapon back and a new weapon ready will definitely help this team to bring new options to harm the opponent. We’ll see how offensive coordinator, Tanner Engstrand, ends up drawing the plan against a tough Browns defense this week.