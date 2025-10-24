Trending topics:
NFL

Jim Harbaugh, Chargers might have found a gem to become Justin Herbert’s new key weapon

The Los Angeles Chargers are finding their footing once again as they get healthier. Also, it seems like Jim Harbaugh has found a new key weapon for Justin Herbert.

By Bruno Milano

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers
© Harry How/Getty ImagesJustin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are having plenty of names back on the roster which means they are getting healthy. However, if there was a silver lining during the injury plague they suffered, is the emerging star Jim Harbaugh found. Now that Justin Herbert has a new weapon, this is a team with plenty of potential.

Picked on the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, tight end Oronde Gadsden II has blossomed into one of the best tight ends in the league in the last few weeks. His targets have increased massively in the last three games and he’s made the most of it.

Gadsden has played 75%, 79%, and 77% of snaps during the last three Chargers games. He is earning playing time and he is becoming one of those names that will burn you if not given the proper attention. Especially under a Jim Harbaugh scheme, tight ends will eat.

Advertisement

Gadsden is a tall yet pacy tight end

Gadsden has caught 19/22 targets in the last three weeks but his safe hands are not the only thing good about him. He also has weird speed for a tight end and his routes are crisp for the position. In fact, even Justin Herbert said they saw his potential back in camp.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

During the press conference, the QB said, “He made a ton of plays [in camp], picked up the offense really quickly, found a way to get open. And that’s what he did tonight. We’re definitely going to get him the ball as much as we can because good things happen when he gets it. Nothing beats a QB endorsement.

Jim Harbaugh’s net worth: How rich is the Los Angeles Chargers head coach?

see also

Jim Harbaugh’s net worth: How rich is the Los Angeles Chargers head coach?

Gadsden is outplaying most tight ends in his draft class

Gadsden was the 9th tight end picked in the NFL Draft behind Colston Loveland (CHI), Tyler Warren (IND), Mason Taylor (NYJ), Terrance Ferguson (LAR), Elijah Arroyo (SEA), Harold Fannin Jr. (TE), Gunnar Helm (TEN), and Mitchell Evans (CAR). There’s an argument to be made that he is arguably the second-best rookie tight end behing Tyler Warren.

Advertisement

While Fannin and Taylor have looked decent, Gadsden has more receiving yards than them already. He has 385 yards, only behind Tyler Warren with 439. However, it must be said, that Gadsden has played six games while most TEs have played seven. It’s just amazing to see how he’s flourished into a star.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Jim Harbaugh stunned by young Chargers star already playing like a seasoned pro with Justin Herbert
NFL

Jim Harbaugh stunned by young Chargers star already playing like a seasoned pro with Justin Herbert

Herbert’s key teammate on the Chargers shares smart advice as he gears up for a full return alongside the team
NFL

Herbert’s key teammate on the Chargers shares smart advice as he gears up for a full return alongside the team

Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert receive great news regarding two Chargers’ defensive studs back from injury
NFL

Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert receive great news regarding two Chargers’ defensive studs back from injury

NFL fines Brian Daboll, Cam Skattebo and Giants for violating Jaxson Dart's concussion protocol
NFL

NFL fines Brian Daboll, Cam Skattebo and Giants for violating Jaxson Dart's concussion protocol

Better Collective Logo