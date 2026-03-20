JJ McCarthy receives update on his future after Vikings re-sign Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray’s arrival

The Minnesota Vikings are doing weird things on their quarterback room. Not only do they have JJ McCarthy, but they re-signed Carson Wentz and also brought Kyler Murray to the team.

Hence, all eyes are on JJ McCarthy’s situation. In fact, after re-signing Wentz, many thought McCarthy’s future was sealed. Per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the re-signing of Wentz “doesn’t move the needle on whether the team ultimately moves on from J.J. McCarthy. It’s about avoiding the depth emergencies.”

Hence, extrapolating the report, the pecking order will remain with McCarthy over Wentz, though it is speculated that Kyler Murray will be the one under center if all three signal-callers are healthy.

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How did Wentz do last season?

Wentz had his chance after McCarthy suffered injuries last season. He ended up starting five games, where the team went 2-3. Still, he looked arguably better than McCarthy. Wentz season even played through a shoulder injury that ended up being a season-ending affair.

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Wentz completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns and five intereceptions. He had a way better completion percentage than McCarthy, and only 416 yards less despite playing five less games.

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Murray should easily distance himself during the preseason

Murray also played just five games last season and had a 2-3 record. However, he had a 68.3 completion percentage, though for only 962 yards, six touchdowns to three picks. Still, he is by far the most talented of the three.

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Murray was a first overall pick, and while his career hasn’t been what was expected, he has an educated arm, a well-polished skill set, and a dual-threat capability. Also, he is in his prime athletic years. McCarthy is too raw, and Wentz too old.