Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals find out for how long their star QB would be out

The Cincinnati Bengals could soon have an estimated timeline for how long their star quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined from NFL action.

By Emilio Abad

Joe Burrow, star quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow, star quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals

Even in the midst of success, setbacks can strike — and that’s exactly what is happening to the Cincinnati Bengals. Fresh off two straight wins to start the NFL season, including a thrilling 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bengals were dealt a crushing blow when star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with an injury.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero via X (formerly Twitter), early reports suggest Burrow may have suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury. “Bengals star QB Joe Burrow is feared to have suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury, one that would require surgery and put him out at least three months,” Rapoport and Tom reported.

“Burrow is still evaluating options, but the ones that would keep him on the field are dwindling,” added Pelissero and Rapoport. This is devastating news for a Bengals team that had high expectations this season. Without their franchise quarterback, Cincinnati’s path forward suddenly feels far more uncertain.

