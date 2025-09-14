Joe Burrow out vs Jaguars: Who’s the Bengals backup QB and how does the depth chart look?

Joe Burrow suffered a sack during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars. It seems like a toe injury is what happened, but this forced the team to use their backup quarterback. This begs the question: how does the Bengals QB depth chart looks?

Well, it’s bad news for Cincinnati Bengals fans, as their depth chart only includes Jake Browning as the backup. If something were to happen to Browning while Burrow is still out, the Bengals have no quarterback left on the roster.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Burrow is out of the game with a toe injury. Hence, as for now, the Bengals will ride with Browning for the rest of the game vs. Jaguars.

The Bengals will have to go to the Practice Squad if something happens

The Bengals do have another QB on their Practice Squad and it’s an NFL veteran. Brett Rypien will be promoted if Burrow indeed misses time. Rypien has played only four games as a starter in the NFL.

Brett Rypien played for the Los Angeles Rams

Playing mainly for the Broncos and the Rams, Rypien has a 2-2 record, completing 58.3% of his passes for 950 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions. His career passer rate is 59.9.

Burrow has been affected by lots of injuries

Joe Burrow is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but his injuries have limited way too much of his career.

This is a developing story…