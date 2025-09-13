NFL imposes criticized fine for an action by Jared Goff’s teammate in the Lions’ loss to the Packers

The NFL once again showcased its strictness by fining one of Jared Goff’s teammates for an action that Detroit Lions fans—and much of the franchise—consider far too soft. The game, which ended in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, left plenty of controversy.

Every Saturday, the league releases the list of fines imposed on players for unsportsmanlike or violent conduct. In this case, a Lions player must pay a financial penalty for taunting during the matchup against the Packers, who defeated Detroit 27-13 in Week 1 of the season.

Goff and his teammates will need to improve on the field, but one thing they can’t escape is the sharp eye of appeal officials and league representatives who flag fine-worthy actions. The positive side is that the money from fines is directed to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support former legends in need and to the NFL Foundation to further promote player health and safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the key Lions weapon that was fined?

The offensive player fined by the NFL is none other than wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was charged $11,593 for taunting Packers safety Xavier McKinney after a catch in last Sunday’s game. For him, the loss came not only on the scoreboard but also financially.

Jameson Williams from the Lions

Advertisement

This decision can be appealed by the player, who may present his case before league officials and a panel composed of former NFL players such as Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson. These appeal officers are jointly appointed and compensated by both the NFL and the NFLPA.

Advertisement

see also Dan Campbell turns heads with strong message to Ben Johnson ahead of Lions-Bears showdown

Backlash to the fine

The Packers-Lions game sparked multiple reactions, but regarding this fine, many fans took to social media to criticize the league for being overly strict and soft on an action that, in their view, didn’t merit such punishment. Some Detroit supporters even accused McKinney of doing the same thing to Williams.