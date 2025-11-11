Joe Burrow makes something clear to Joe Flacco amid Bengals’ starting QB competition

Joe Burrow has begun practicing as he nears a return to the field. However, with Joe Flacco currently holding the starting role, the Cincinnati Bengals may soon face a quarterback controversy.

Earlier this year, the Bengals lost Burrow to a turf toe injury that significantly impacted their 2025 NFL season. In response, the team brought in veteran Joe Flacco, who has delivered solid performances under center.

Now, Burrow is expected to return soon, but the timing may not be ideal. The Bengals are still mathematically alive in the playoff race — but is it worth risking their franchise quarterback for such a slim chance of making it?

Joe Burrow sends message to Joe Flacco ahead of his return

When Burrow went down in Week 2, Bengals fans immediately began wondering when their star quarterback would return. The initial timeline pointed to early December, though there was little certainty at the time.

To stay competitive, Cincinnati signed Flacco, who has provided stability despite the team’s 3-6 record. Under his leadership, the offense has shown flashes of rhythm and confidence.

Now that Burrow’s recovery has accelerated and he’s back on the practice field, he has addressed the team’s situation and shared a message for Flacco ahead of his imminent return.

“He’s playing great,” Joe Burrow said on Joe Flacco, via Jay Morrison of Si.com. “He’s putting the ball where it needs to go. He’s been accurate with it, getting the ball out. The O-line has been playing great. We’ve been running the ball really well over these last couple of weeks. That’s been exciting to see. And, obviously, our guys on the outside are making plays like they always do.

“He’s fun to be around. He’s quiet sometimes. I think we have that in common. He’ll throw some off-the wall stuff out there every once in a while that I like, that makes me laugh. He’s fun to be around. I’m happy that I’ve been able to have this experience and watch him do his thing and see how he operates.”

Is it worth risking Joe Burrow?

According to reports, Burrow could be ready to play on November 27 against the Baltimore Ravens. However, by then, it might be too late to turn the season around.

Cincinnati currently sits at 3-6, but both the Steelers and Ravens remain within reach. If Flacco can lead the Bengals to a couple of wins before that matchup, Burrow’s return could become a crucial spark for a late playoff push.