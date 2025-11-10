Joe Burrow is ready to practice with the team. The Cincinnati Bengals themselves delivered the good news, clarifying that he will not be able to practice at the same pace as his teammates, who will surely be delighted to see him back on the field.

“QB Joe Burrow will return to practice today in a limited capacity,” the Bengals wrote on X in a post that quickly racked up over 80,000 views and nearly 100 replies, a clear sign that fans are eager for their quarterback to return at any moment.

Ian Rapoport also weighed in on the topic of Burrow’s return, writing on X: “A little under two months after toe surgery, Burrow has his practice window opened, and he’ll be limited. Still on Injured Reserve, he has 21 days to be activated. A December return is real.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…