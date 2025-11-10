Trending topics:
NFL

Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals provide encouraging news on star QB

There is nothing better for the Cincinnati Bengals than positive news regarding the injury to Joe Burrow that has kept him sidelined, especially knowing how much the offensive line needs him to win games.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Joe Burrow is in his 6th NFL season with the Bengals
© Bengals make last-minute roster move for Week 1 clash with BrownsJoe Burrow is in his 6th NFL season with the Bengals

Joe Burrow is ready to practice with the team. The Cincinnati Bengals themselves delivered the good news, clarifying that he will not be able to practice at the same pace as his teammates, who will surely be delighted to see him back on the field.

“QB Joe Burrow will return to practice today in a limited capacity,” the Bengals wrote on X in a post that quickly racked up over 80,000 views and nearly 100 replies, a clear sign that fans are eager for their quarterback to return at any moment.

Ian Rapoport also weighed in on the topic of Burrow’s return, writing on X: “A little under two months after toe surgery, Burrow has his practice window opened, and he’ll be limited. Still on Injured Reserve, he has 21 days to be activated. A December return is real.”

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Bengals HC Zac Taylor addresses Joe Flacco’s status with an update on Joe Burrow
NFL

Bengals HC Zac Taylor addresses Joe Flacco’s status with an update on Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow set to lose Bengals’ captain as key teammate officially requests trade
NFL

Joe Burrow set to lose Bengals’ captain as key teammate officially requests trade

Why is Joe Burrow not playing tonight for Bengals vs Steelers on TNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Why is Joe Burrow not playing tonight for Bengals vs Steelers on TNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

NY Giants break silence on Brian Daboll firing, explain decision to keep GM Joe Schoen
NFL

NY Giants break silence on Brian Daboll firing, explain decision to keep GM Joe Schoen

Better Collective Logo