Joe Burrow makes something clear about Bengals’ playoff expectations

The Cincinnati Bengals are hanging on to dear life regarding their NFL Playoffs expectations. They hold a losing record but they are still alive. Also, Joe Burrow is training once again. Those are good news, but the quarterback is clear on what the team must do to have a postseason appearance.

When asked if he thought the Bengals are a playoff team, Burrow said “Our division is wide-open. We play Pittsburgh this week. Everything is in front of us. It’s very rare our division looks like this, but it does this year.” Burrow also implied the only realistic path for them to go to the playoffs is winning the AFC North.

And he is right. Right now, the AFC has many teams playing for a spot. Currently, the Wild Card teams are the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3), Buffalo Bills (6-3), and Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4). The Bengals sit at 3-6, so it’s easier to go against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that lead the division with a 5-4 record. The Bengals already beat the Steelers and if they beat them again, it’s a massive step as they would have the tiebreaker on their side as well.

The weapons are awaiting for Burrow’s return

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are arguably the best wide receiver duo in the whole league. Chase leads the NFL with 76 catches, and also has 831 yards and five touchdowns. Higgins has 481 yards and six touchdowns, and his output has been increasing in the last few weeks. He is one of the most underutilized weapons but lately, Joe Flacco has been feeding him.

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the duo is clearly happier with Joe Flacco than Jake Browning, they crave the day when Burrow returns. Burrow is a top four quarterback in the league and almost any team would love to have him. If the Bengals stay afloat for when Burrow returns, they will have a chance to get into the postseason.

The Bengals’ schedule is tough

Burrow is scheduled to be back for Thanksgiving, which is Week 13. However, the team must go at least 1-1 before that to have some hopes. The final stretch of the season is very hard for the Bengals.

