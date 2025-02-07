Joe Burrow sends clear message after an stellar year with Bengals and leading NFL in seven QB categories

Joe Burrow was one of the most dangerous quarterbacks during the 2024 NFL season. Without a doubt, his stats surpassed those of other quarterbacks who made it to the playoffs and are now heading to the Super Bowl, but couldn’t lead in stats the way he did with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a recent interview on Up & Adams, Burrow mentioned that he felt good during the season, even though things didn’t move as quickly as he expected. “I felt great, the game was moving really slow for me. I felt fast, agile, put the ball where I wanted to go…” He also clarified that he could play even better in the future, stating, “I think there’s another level I can hit.”

Notably, among the seven categories that Burrow led last season, two stand out: passing yards, with a total of 4,918, and touchdowns, with 43, surpassing quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, who both tied for second with 41 TDs each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…