Joe Burrow set to lose Bengals’ captain as key teammate officially requests trade

The Cincinnati Bengals are not living their best days. With Joe Burrow still sidelined, one of his teammates — who also wears the captain’s badge — has requested a trade as soon as possible.

The 2025 NFL season has not been kind to the Bengals. With Burrow sidelined due to a turf toe injury, the club has now been hit with more bad news.

Logan Wilson has requested a trade from the team. The linebacker wants to leave Cincinnati amid the club’s struggles and his reduced opportunities on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why has Logan Wilson requested a trade from the Bengals?

Logan Wilson is a defensive captain for the Bengals, which is why many fans are surprised by his trade request. However, the linebacker has a clear reason for seeking an exit.

According to Ben Baby of ESPN, Wilson wants to leave Cincinnati to secure more playing time. While he remains a captain, his snaps have diminished this season due to rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Joe Flacco sends clear message about Mike Tomlin after controversial comments on Browns’ trade and Andrew Berry

Wilson has started all seven games this year, but he is no longer the undisputed starter. Last week against the Steelers, he played 26 snaps, while Carter was on the field for all 57.

Advertisement

The Bengals’ defense has struggled to remain competitive this season. With Wilson seeking an exit and the team no longer using him as a primary starter, the club could be open to a trade if the right offer arrives.