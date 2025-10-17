After the 33-31 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, Joe Flacco admitted that if someone had told him what would happen ten days ago, he wouldn’t have believed that he would experience the feeling of an epic triumph once again.

“It’s a good question. It felt like I might not to be honest with you. So, it’s pretty special. You sure hope so. You hope you can come in here and play well. I think this is going to give us a lot of confidence. Hopefully, we can carry that over and use it to our advantage.”

Additionally, Flacco warned that, in this short time, he has realized the potential of the Bengals’ offense with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. They can fight for the AFC North. “It was a lot of fun. I love doing this. It’s a lot more fun when that clock hits zero and you’ve gotten the job done. Today, I got to see just the problems Ja’Marr and Tee create for defenses in general. I saw just how a defense has to treat those guys and, if you don’t treat them a certain way, they can hurt you. And if you do treat them a certain way, well, maybe we have some other guys that can get the job done. Those two guys are different.”

Did the Bengals beat the Steelers?

Yes. The Bengals beat the Steelers 33-31 at the start of Week 7. Now, with a 3-4 record, Cincinnati is alive after the massive trade with the Browns for Joe Flacco. Ja’Marr Chase spoke about his new quarterback, who helped him have a great night with 16 catches and 161 yards.

“It’s honestly good having him here for us. The organization made a big jump on him. We believed in him. We got him. So, he came in doing his thing and showing off for us. We knew we were close. This game showed what we’re really capable of. Show how prolific this offense really could be. This was supposed to happen. It feels good knowing this is exactly what we preach about all the time.”

