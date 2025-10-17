Fans react to Jalen Ramsey’s performance during TNF game on Steelers vs Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 4-2 after losing on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the stories of the game was All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey getting constantly burned by the opposing wide receivers.

Of course, fans on social media were not happy with Ramsey, who is supposed to be a lockdown defender for the Steelers. However, it was not his best game. User Bask posted, “In a game with two 40-year-old QBs… Ramsey the only one who looked washed.“

User Kyle posted, “Jalen Ramsey, time to get that podcast mic ready,” indicating his career could very well be over after that game. User June_NYC posted, “Jalen Ramsey still collecting game checks because he was good 5 years ago.”

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have a history of getting the better of Ramsey

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to the 2021 Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and the Bengals were there, so was Ramsey playing for the opposing team, the Los Angeles Rams. Now, the Rams won the game, but Ramsey saw Chase and Higgins beat him plenty of times.

In fact, Higgins scored twice and one was on Ramsey. After the play shown above, Ramsey must have seen ghosts of what happened back in the day. Even worse for him, he still needs to face the Bengals one more time this season.

The Steelers are still atop the AFC North

Pittsburgh is still the only team above .500 in the division. However, the team just lost a game to its closest competition. The schedule is not easy for the Steelers to be honest. Next week, Sunday Night Football presents Packers vs Steelers which is a tough game. Then, they host the 5-1 Colts, they visit the 4-2 Chargers, and then host the Bengals again.

Down the line they face all the teams over .500 except for the Dolphins and the Ravens. However, the Ravens are the Steelers’ biggest rivals and Lamar Jackson is no easy feat. Hence, the Steelers must not get too complacent.