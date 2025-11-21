Ravens’ Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest regarding injury-plagued season

The Baltimore Ravens are in very good form right now. The team has won four games in a row, is back in playoff contention, and the AFC North is within distance. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to always have some issue with his body. Now, the player has described what he is feeling with all of this.

Jackson is a very mature player. After missing three games due to a hamstring injury, he has then suffered knee soreness and ankle injuries. Still, he is playing. Regarding all of this, he said it’s “just part of football.”

Also, Lamar Jackson announced that he will take Wednesdays off for the rest of the season to rest and try to stay healthy. As Baltimore continues to race for a playoff spot, the team needs Jackson to be as healthy as he possibly can.

Derrick Henry is also back at his best

Since the bye week, Henry has ran for 71+ yards in every game and overcame the 100-yard mark twice, alongside three touchdowns. With a healthy Lamar Jackson and a fierce Henry, the Ravens can harm a lot of teams just by running the ball and getting teams hesitant to face them.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens

Henry has 807 yards with seven touchdowns this season. Another good sign is the fact that, after a rough start, Henry hasn’t fumbled since Week 3. Not only is he running the ball effectively, but he is taking care of how he does it as well.

There are two key games remaining on the Ravens’ schedule

While Baltimore needs to win every game remaining on their schedule, there are two very crucial matchups. The Ravens are yet to play the Steelers, who lead the AFC North with just one game of advantage against them. Hence, two games against Pittsburgh are just what the Ravens need to overtake the division.

The Ravens are also facing the Bengals twice and Joe Burrow is back, which makes those games tough. Also, the New England Patriots will visit Baltimore and then the team visits Lambeau Field in Week 17. It will be a tough stretch.