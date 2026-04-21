John Lynch admits AI is now part of the 49ers’ draft process

John Lynch recently discussed the San Francisco 49ers’ evolving approach to scouting, emphasizing that the front office has deeply integrated artificial intelligence into its draft process. He believes staying stagnant in this area is no longer an option, as the technology has become a fundamental tool in modern evaluation.

The general manager noted the 49ers’ use of AI during a recent press conference: “Yeah. A lot. Just like the rest of the world. I think if you aren’t using it, you’re already behind. … Just like you at home planning a travel itinerary, you can just ask the thing, and it can spit out pretty good things. Some pretty good ideas.”

By leaning into these digital tools, the 49ers aim to maintain a competitive edge in the upcoming draft. Lynch’s comments suggest that AI is no longer a luxury for NFL front offices, but a necessary asset for projecting player success and optimizing roster construction.

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The 49ers are not alone in using AI

Lynch openly acknowledged that the 49ers are using AI in their talent evaluation process, but he’s not the first prominent figure to speak on it. Aaron Glenn also revealed that the New York Jets are currently learning how to incorporate these tools.

“These guys are on top of that,” Glenn said on March 31 while speaking to the media. “Those guys are teaching us how to utilize all of that stuff and it’s been outstanding, so we’re trying to take that next step, us as coaches.” He also joked that AI will have nothing to do with the Jets’ play-calling decisions.

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On April 11, Kevin Seifert of ESPN published a detailed report outlining how some teams are already using AI to prepare for the upcoming draft, revealing that the Minnesota Vikings are also exploring the technology. At the same time, final draft decisions will remain entirely human.