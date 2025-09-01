Joe Flacco, Browns receive an update on Shedeur Sanders’ fellow rookie

The Cleveland Browns are finally getting an update on one of their most-coveted rookies. After Joe Flacco beat Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for the starting quarterback spot, now one more weapon could be joining him sooner rather than later.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, “I believe Judkins will be back with the Browns soon, possibly even sometime this week as they prepare for the Bengals. If he makes it back early enough in the week, he could possibly contribute some in the opener.” This is huge as Judkins was supposed to be the brand-new running back starter of the team.

Selected early in the second round, Judkins’ situation now depends on money. “The holdup must be with the guarantees in his contract more than anything, because the amounts are slotted. He’s due to make about $11.4 million over four years, with a signing bonus close to $5 million. The NFL is still reviewing his case under its Personal Conduct Policy to determine if he should be suspended for his domestic battery incident even though charges were dropped,” Cabot said.

Joe Flacco is the starter, but a good running game helps a lot

Flacco has a habit of letting it rip downfield. In the end, he might not be mobile, but he still has plenty of arm strength. However, the playbook and the playcalling duties are still in the hands of Kevin Stefanski. One thing is for sure, Stefanski loves a good rushing offense. Even if Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel take the field later in the season, a good running game will help their development.

Hence, Judkins could become a key component on this offense as soon as he is fit to play. A champion with Ohio State last year, Judkins had over 1000 rushing yards in his three years at the collegiate level. He also scored 14 or more touchdowns in every single season he played. If available, Stefanski should be ecstatic to give him the ball.

What’s the Browns’ running back depth chart?

Right now, the Browns have three quite interesting running backs. Jerome Ford looks like the starter early on for two main reasons. Judkins has been out and he also knows the playbook really well as he has been with the team for years now.

Then, you have fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson, who has impressed in preseason. According to reports, Sampson has earned the trust of the coaching staff to get himself some snaps in the backfield.

Then, of course, it’s Judkins. Eventually, he will take the mantle and can arguably become a three-down back. Judkins has all the tools to become one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL, but he needs to recover some ground after missing basically the whole offseason due to off-field legal issues.

