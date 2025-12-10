Mike Tomlin was under severe scrutiny last week after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 26-7 to the Buffalo Bills. Thousands of fans called for his dismissal, while the national media pushed the narrative that maybe it was time for both sides to mutually agree to part ways.

In that scenario, when it seemed like Aaron Rodgers and his teammates had no chance at all to compete for the Super Bowl, Adam Schefter confirmed a crucial detail about Tomlin’s contract that could put him on the hot seat in the coming months.

“After this season, Tomlin’s contract will have two years remaining, 2026 and a team option in 2027. But according to league sources, the Steelers must decide whether to pick up the option on Tomlin’s contract by March 1.”

Will the Steelers part ways with Mike Tomlin?

No. The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t part ways with Mike Tomlin, and all those rumors have ended after the team’s recent victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

How long is Mike Tomlin’s contract with Steelers?

Mike Tomlin’s contract with the Steelers runs through the 2027 season and, considering that the team could make the playoffs and win the AFC North, everything points to them picking up that final-year option in March.

Will the Steelers give Mike Tomlin a contract extension?

The Steelers still haven’t decided whether they will give Mike Tomlin a contract extension, and that might have to wait until the 2026 season. However, in an important detail, insider Gerry Dulac revealed during an interview on the Randy Baumann Morning Show that the head coach’s agent may have leaked the information about the 2027 year option to start putting pressure on Art Rooney II.

“That’s coming from Mike Tomlin’s agent because it’s not coming from the Steelers. They don’t discuss anything that’s going to happen after the season, during the season. So, from that end, I know where that’s coming from. The stuff about the option. I’m not going to sit here and dispute it because I know this, a couple contract extensions ago, they gave Mike Tomlin a one-year extension with a one-year option. Ever since then I just assumed, and maybe even before that, there was always an option clause in his contract.”