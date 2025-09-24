Jordan Love loses key Packers teammate for SNF vs Dak Prescott’s Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers are looking to keep their momentum going when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback duel between Jordan Love and Dak Prescott is expected to be a close one, even though the Pack have lost a key piece for Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay sits at 2-1 after a 10-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, which ended a two-game winning streak. Love remains one of the team’s driving forces, aiming for victory against the Cowboys to reestablish themselves as a contender to make a deep run this season.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, suffered a tough 14-31 setback against the Chicago Bears, dropping to 1-2 after two straight wins that followed a season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With Prescott leading the way, they received good news with the confirmation of a key absence on the Packers’ side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will not be able to play in Packers vs. Cowboys?

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Packers tackle Zach Tom is not expected to play Sunday night against the Cowboys due to the oblique injury he sustained in the loss to Cleveland. As a positive note, the Packers will have some time to recover him.

Zach Tom of the Packers

Advertisement

After the matchup against the Cowboys, Green Bay will have a bye next week to reassess Tom’s condition and determine whether he can return in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. His absence could deal a significant blow defensively for the franchise led by Love.

Advertisement

The impact of Tom on the Packers

Tom is in his fourth season with Green Bay, having played 44 games in his NFL career. Over the past two seasons, he earned a starting role with the Packers, with head coach Matt LaFleur placing his trust in him to be a fixture in the defensive scheme in every game since 2023.