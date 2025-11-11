Jordan Love shares firm five-word comment for Matt LaFleur after Packers’ loss to Eagles

Matt LaFleur‘s time might be borrowed. After the Green Bay Packers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at home and the fans are calling for his head. However, Jordan Love is supporting his coach and just five words were enough.

When asked about LaFleur’s mindset, Love said he “is not wavering at all.” LaFleur might be losing the fans but his quarterback still has his back. Love also said the responsibility in fixing things is both from the coaches and the players.

The team’s performance against the Eagles was very poor, especially on the offensive side. They only scored seven points and the touchdown came until the fourth quarter.

The Packers are very predictable on offense

Being predictable is the worst thing you can be in the NFL. Not only did the Eagles stuffed everything the Packers did, but even mocked and read the Packers perfectly in the game-deciding play, as you can see below.

If that happens, the team must be capable to call an audible at the line of scrimmage or do something. The fact that the defense yelled what was going to happen and Jordan Love didn’t have a plan B is lack of both coaching, and football IQ. The Packers are as irregular as a team can be.

The Packers have the highest ceiling and the lowest floor of a playoff contender

When it comes to the NFL Playoffs, usually the teams fighting for postseason spots have a high floor and an even higher ceiling. However, the Packers play as Jordan Love play: near elite level or below par.

When Jordan Love is inspired, the Packers can beat almost any team in the NFL. When Love doesn’t play his best, Green Bay loses to pretty much any team in the league.