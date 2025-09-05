Trending topics:
NFL

Jordan Love’s Packers get latest update on Micah Parsons injury ahead of Week 1 vs Lions

Micah Parsons could be close to making his debut with the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 after overcoming physical doubts. Quarterback Jordan Love’s team aims to establish itself as a contender in the NFC North with the full roster available.

By Ignacio Cairola

Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers
© Kaitlyn Morris/Getty ImagesMicah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is thrilled to know he will have Micah Parsons on the field for the 2025 NFL season. However, the former Dallas Cowboys player was in doubt all week for the Green Bay Packers’ season opener this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

By the end of the week’s practices, Parsons has been active despite dealing with a long period of inactivity and a back injury. “My plan is to be out here. They didn’t bring me here to sit on the bench,” stated the new Packers linebacker.

Love and the Green Bay organization are eagerly waiting to see if Parsons will make his debut with the team in Week 1. A positive sign came as all 53 active roster players participated in Friday’s practice with the Packers.

Will Parsons play against the Lions?

Parsons has shown optimism and completed practices, but he was listed as questionable for the game against the Lions, and it will be necessary to wait until game day to know if he will be able to take the field when Love and the Packers face Detroit at Lambeau Field. The team’s medical staff will have the final say, considering that Parsons has recently suffered a back injury.

Micah Parsons with Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons with Green Bay Packers

“I’m still preparing. It’s a process to get back after six months away from football. Obviously, I’m dealing with stiffness and pain,” Parsons said, according to Packers News. The next few hours could confirm what seems likely: the star addition being on the field against the Lions.

The Packers’ renewed expectations

With all players available and committed, the Packers aim to position themselves as a serious contender for the upcoming season. Parsons has also taken a clear stance on fair play. “Trick plays are for people who can’t beat you straight up. It’s like a guy running around the ring all day trying to throw a jab,” he said after Friday’s practice.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
