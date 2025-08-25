Josh Allen and the Bills might have found a new gem for the upcoming NFL season

The Buffalo Bills have been on the verge of going to a Super Bowl for about five years. However, they are still going strong for this season. In a preseason to remember, the team might have found a new weapon for Josh Allen.

That’s because, since the team sits many of its starters, new players get the spotlight to shine. One of them absolutely took advantage of the opportunity and his name is Frank Gore Jr. The son of the legendary running back signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent last year but his show was this preseason.

Gore has plenty to catch up to as the Bills running back room is full. Firstly, James Cook signed a contract extension, then, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis are somewhat established backups.

How did Gore Jr. fare in preseason?

Gore was arguably the most productive Bills player during the 2025 preseason. With 23 carries for 104 rushing yards, and 11 catches for 109 receiving yards, he was the only player in the NFL to go over 100 yards in both the rushing and receiving department this preseason.

Frank Gore Jr. #20 of the Buffalo Bills

Now the Bills will have to decide if Gore takes a place before making the 53-man roster official. If he’s not there, he will likely to be on waivers. If no team claims Gore, he will likely make a return to the Bills’ practice squad. What he showed, though, is that he can be a good weapon to have.

The Bills running game is very important

Last season, the Bills were the ninth-best rushing offense in the NFL. Normally, running back James Cook led the team in rushing yards, but shockingly, it’s Josh Allen the one that followed up. Then you find Ray Davis in third place, and Ty Johnson in fourth.

While the NFL as a whole knows that Allen has morphed into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks, the team would like to minimize the injury risk of having Allen running with the ball. That’s where Gore could really help the team.