Josh Allen injury update: Bills receive concerning news about their star QB ahead of training camp

The Buffalo Bills ended their NFL season with a bitter taste, one that likely will linger for months after missing a golden opportunity to reach the Super Bowl, considering the remaining teams in the playoffs. Beyond the disappointment, the franchise also received troubling news regarding star quarterback Josh Allen’s physical condition.

About a week after the Buffalo Bills suffered a 33–30 loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, Allen was seen using crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot. With speculation quickly spreading, the quarterback clarified the nature of the injury.

The 29-year-old quarterback confirmed he had been dealing with a broken bone in his right foot, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. However, it was not a new injury. Allen explained it had originally occurred earlier in the season and was re-aggravated during the Bills’ Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. General manager Brandon Beane also confirmed Allen underwent surgery.

“Bills QB Josh Allen said he had a broken bone in his foot. ‘Not an ideal situation, painful throughout the weeks.’ He added it was an older injury that was re-aggravated against Cleveland. Fifth metatarsal. GM Brandon Beane said the procedure was done Monday in Birmingham.”

Estimated recovery timeline for Allen

Allen’s projected recovery time was estimated at approximately eight to ten weeks. Under that timeline, he is expected to be fully recovered by late March or early April, which would have given the four-time Pro Bowler sufficient time to prepare for summer training camp. The organization remains optimistic that he will be ready ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season.

Josh Allen played all 17 regular-season games for the third consecutive year. During that stretch, the eight-year veteran recorded 3,668 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 14 rushing touchdowns while completing 69.3 percent of his passes, the best mark of his career. He also threw 10 interceptions, marking the sixth time he reached double digits in that category.

He also produced several highlight-level plays against the Broncos, though he committed costly turnovers, including a critical fumble before halftime that led to a field goal, as well as a controversial interception in overtime that shifted momentum.

Still, there was little doubt about Allen’s standing as the cornerstone of the franchise moving forward, and Bills fans were hopeful the foot issue would be fully healed before the next NFL season got underway.

