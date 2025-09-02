Josh Allen receives huge update on status of one of the Bills’ key weapons ahead of NFL Week 1

The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL. With the Super Bowl in mind, it’s important for the team to have all the weapons available for Josh Allen to guide them to the promise land. Speaking of, the team received a big update on the matter of one of their best offensive players.

Khalil Shakir has battled a high ankle sprain throughout the preseason and training camp. His availability in Week 1 was put into question but now, new footage has seen him rejoin the Bills training.

Shakir is the best route-runner on the team and his connection with Josh Allen is great. Both caused havoc on opposing defenses last season, and are expected to do so again this year.

Shakir was the Bills’ best receiver in 2024

The NFL saw Shakir rise to the occasion last year. With Stefon Diggs leaving the team, the Bills needed a receiver to step up for Josh Allen. Shakir was that name. He led the team in receiving yards with 821 and also scored four times.

He was instrumental in Josh Allen’s MVP campaign. Shakir only played 15 games, so he was on pace to reach the 1,000-yard treshold. If Shakir is fully healthy, Allen will surely give him plenty of targets.

What’s the Buffalo Bills WR depth chart?

The Bills don’t have a superstar on the receiver corp. However, they do have potential. In the end, they just signed a familiar face in Gabe Davis. The WR room looks like this:

