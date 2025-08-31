NFL News: Josh Allen sends clear message about Bills’ Super Bowl chances against Chiefs, Eagles and Ravens

Josh Allen finally won the first MVP award of his career after a spectacular 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills: 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions (531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns).

However, the dream of winning the Super Bowl ended with a loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Once again, Allen and a team with great potential fell just short.

Now, in his eighth NFL season, the margin for error for Josh and the Bills is over. Championship or bust. That’s why the quarterback sent a message to his teammates about the expectations heading into the 2025 season.

Are the Bills favorites to win the Super Bowl?

The Buffalo Bills are favorites to win the Super Bowl (+600), ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (+700) and the Kansas City Chiefs (+850). The only team with the same odds is the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite the tough playoff losses in recent years, Josh Allen is convinced that once they reach the decisive stages of the postseason, they will eventually make the breakthrough and win the Super Bowl. It all happened in an interview with Albert Breer.

“Not letting the past impact us. If we keep putting our heads down and keep knocking at the door, the door is going to open eventually. The only thing I can think of is I get the chills just thinking about it. God’s timing is always right.”